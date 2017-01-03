Romona F. Brinkman – December 30, 2016

Romona F. Brinkman, age 77, of New Philadelphia, passed away peacefully in the Community Hospice Truman House on December 30, 2016.

Born February 19, 1939 in Burnt House, West Virginia, she was the daughter of the late Ray F. and Mary (Bell) Riddle.

Romona was a 1957 graduate of Tusky Valley High School where she was the class valedictorian.

She married the late John “Jack” Brinkman, Jr. and was blessed with the birth of 5 children prior to his passing in 1976. Romona spent her life caring for her biological children in addition to any child that came into her presence. To all, she was a loving mother-like figure who adored any child in her care.

She will be deeply missed by her children, Diana Weister of Massillon, Karen L. Brinkman, Tina E. Brinkman, and Julie R. Brinkman, all of New Philadelphia, and Jason (Carla) Brinkman of New Philadelphia; 15 grandchildren; 15 great-grandchildren; and her siblings, Roberta Piggott of Parkersburg, West Virginia, and Delmis Riddle of New Philadelphia.

In addition to her husband, she was preceded in death by 3 brothers.

Visitation will be held in the Linn-Hert-Geib Funeral Home on Wednesday from 4 to 7 p.m. Pastor Cliff Hughes will lead a service celebrating her life will be held in the funeral home chapel on Thursday beginning at 10:30 am with visitation one hour prior to the service. Burial will follow in Ridgecrest Memory Gardens at Dover.

