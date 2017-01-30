Ronald E. “Ronnie” Deibel – January 27, 2017

Ronald E. “Ronnie” Deibel, 54, of New Philadelphia and formerly of Stone Creek, fought the fight but won the battle when he passed and received his ultimate healing by going to see his earthly and heavenly fathers on January 27, 2017.

Born in Dover, Ohio on March 30, 1962, he was the son of Kaye (Jim) Niebel of North Canton and the late Ronald H. (Kathryn of New Philadelphia) Deibel.

Ronnie was a 1980 New Philadelphia graduate where he followed in his father’s footsteps playing basketball for the Quakers. Ronnie continued his formal education at ITT Tech in Independence. He then worked for 3M for numerous years. Although Ronnie didn’t have biological children, he was an avid supporter of his nieces, nephews, and his friends’ children. Ronnie was a sports enthusiast and critic, loved music, and found much entertainment watching daytime television and popular evening programming. Additionally, Ronnie cherished and nurtured several close friendships; who continued to support him not only in the great moments, but the last several years through his medical complications.

On February 4, 2008, Erin Kerns, a live organ donor, selflessly gave Ronnie the gift of life for nearly 9 more years. Ronnie and his family will forever be grateful for her act of love.

Ronnie will be deeply missed by his mother, Kaye (Jim); his step-mother, Kathryn Deibel; his siblings, Tammy (Jeff) Mathias of New Philadelphia; Keddi (Bob) Spittle, Amy (Rick) Ellwood, and Jay Reidenbach, all of Stone Creek; two aunts, Eileen (Al) Tanner and Donna Deibel, both of New Philadelphia; in addition to several nieces and nephews. In addition to his father, Ronnie was preceded in death by his nephew, Jacob Ellwood.

A service celebrating Ronnie will be held in the Linn-Hert-Geib Funeral Home chapel on Monday beginning at 1 pm with Pastor Dwight Mason officiating. Burial will follow in Stone Creek Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be directed Community Hospice of Tuscarawas County, 716 Commercial Ave SW, New Philadelphia, Ohio 44663 or to the National Living Organ Donor Foundation, Attn: Nicole Sears, 1227 Carmella Dr. NW, New Philadelphia, Ohio 44663.

