Ronald Eugene “Rocky” Parrish, Jr. – February 28, 2017

Ronald Eugene “Rocky” Parrish, Jr., 58, of Uhrichsville, passed away at Mercy Medical Center in Canton on Tuesday, February 28, 2017, after a lengthy illness. Born September 5, 1958 in Dennison, he was a son of Ronald E. Parrish, Sr. and the late Vada M. (Lillie) Parrish.

On August 1, 2009, Rocky married the former Kim Shuman who survives him along with his children, Blaize Wise of the home, Amanda Snyder, Crystal Reynolds, Rhonda (Steven) Daniels, Shawna Parrish, Ronald Parrish III, and Haley Parrish ; grandchildren, Bradley and Emily Snyder, Reese Reynolds, and Eric Daniels; siblings, Connie Hoover, Vicki (JW) Lorenz, Elaine (Gene) Penrod, and Roger (Jenn) Parrish; mother-in-law, Patsy Shuman; and many extended family members including brothers- and sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles, and cousins. In addition to his mother, he was preceded in death by a brother, Patrick “Rick” Parrish; brother-in-law, Michael Hoover; father-in-law, James Shuman; and several aunts and uncles.

Rocky attended Indian Valley South H.S. and was a lifelong resident of the area. He worked for several area meat processing businesses, and in his spare time, he loved to fish.

Services, officiated by Rev. Kermit Hall, will be held at 1pm on Saturday, March 4, with visitation for two hours before the funeral at the R.K. Lindsey Funeral Home in Dennison. Interment will follow in West Union Cemetery near Gilmore. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be to his family, c/o R.K. Lindsey Funeral Home, to help defray the cost of his final expenses.

