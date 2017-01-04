Rosalie Josephine (Maughan) Beaber – January 1, 2017

Rosalie Josephine (Maughan) Beaber, 77, of Dundee, died Sunday, January 1, 2017 in Union Hospital at Dover following a period of declining health.

A daughter of the late Edward C. and Lorean Josephine (Wood) Maughan, Rosalie was born October 25, 1939 at Dover, Ohio.

Rosalie graduated from Dover High School in 1957 and attended Kent State University Tuscarawas Campus where she took art courses. She was a talented artist and over the years Rosalie worked for several area department stores creating window and other displays. She was also an avid reader and gardener.

She is survived by her son, Shawn Patrick Beaber of Dundee; a grandson, Brian Patrick Beaber and a granddaughter, Sara Lynn Beaber both of New Philadelphia; two great grandchildren, Kail Marshal and Addison Beaber; two sisters, Barbara A. DeVore of Columbus and Shirley J. Wallace of Blythe, Georgia and a brother, Don (Linda) Maughan of Dover.

Rosalie was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Dale E. Beaber and her grandparents, Martin and Rosa Wood and John Patrick and Florence R. Maughan.

Visitation will be held on Friday, January 6, 2017 from 6 to 8 p.m. in the Geib Funeral Center at Dover. Father Jimmy Hatfield will celebrate Mass of Christian Burial on Saturday, January 7, 2017 at 10:30am in St. Joseph’s Catholic Church at Dover. Following Mass, a luncheon will be held in the Hospitality Room in the Geib Funeral Center at Dover. Cremation will follow the services and inurnment will take place at a later date in the family cemetery in Dundee.

Contributions may be made in Rosalie’s memory to the Tuscarawas County Humane Society, 1432 Tall Timber Road NE, New Philadelphia, OH 44663.

Linn-Hert-Geib Funeral Home & Crematory

116 Second Street NE, New Philadelphia, Ohio 44663

Geib Funeral Service

5600 North Wooster Avenue, Dover, Ohio 44622

Geib Pet Crematory

5600 North Wooster Avenue, Dover, Ohio 44622