Rosann (Kopp) Patterson – January 1, 2017

Rosann (Kopp) Patterson, 74, of Dover passed away on Sunday, January 1, 2017, at Park Village Assisted Living Center in Dover, following a long illness.

A daughter of the late Frederick and Josephine Kopp of Tuscarawas, she was born February 28, 1942, at Twin City Hospital in Dennison. Rosann attended Tuscarawas-Warwick Grade School and was a 1960 graduate of Tuscarawas-Warwick High School. She then completed Union Business School following high school graduation.

On October 9, 1966, Rosann married H. Donald Patterson at Emmanuel Lutheran Church in New Philadelphia. They were proud and happy to celebrate their 50th wedding anniversary together on October 9, 2016, with family and friends.

Rosann worked for a time in the financial office of Montgomery Wards department store in Dover and then a number of years as a teller and office secretary at the Reeves Bank in Dover. She was a member of Grace Lutheran Church in Dover, where she especially enjoyed her active involvement in the Altar Guild.

Her hobbies and activities included baking, cooking, refinishing furniture, tending to her flowers and garden, making crafts, shopping and traveling with her sister, decorating her home (especially for the holidays), and spending time with her family.

Rosann is survived by her husband;, daughter, Marne Jo Brunner; son, Chip (Abbie) Patterson; grandchildren, Samuel Brunner, Tobias Brunner, Corban Brunner, Josephine Brunner, Maxwell Patterson, Annabelle Patterson; her sister Margaret (Tom) Fellers, and her rescue dog Buddy.

At Rosann’s request, there are no calling hours. Private family services will precede burial at Dover Burial Park. Arrangements are being handled by the Geib Funeral Center at Dover.

