Rose M. Wenger – January 1, 2017

Rose M. Wenger, 92, of Dover, passed away Sunday, January 1, 2017 in Union Hospital at Dover, Ohio.

Born in Dennison, Ohio, in 1924, she was a daughter of the late Joseph and Monica (Fondriest) Lorenzoni.

Rose was a 1943 graduate of New Philadelphia High School. She was a member of St. Joseph Catholic Church of Dover, St. Joseph’s seniors, a life member of the Dover Eagles and the Dover VFW.

She also belonged to the Dover Senior Center where she volunteered, enjoyed doing crafts and sharing them with friends.

On October 5, 1963 she married Frank Wenger, who passed away February 12, 2002.

She is survived by her son, Raymond (Irene) McCoy of Dover; a sister, Helen (Darryl) Von Lehmden of Raleigh, North Carolina; three grandchildren, two great grandchildren and many nieces and nephews.

In addition to her parents and husband, she is preceded in death by her brother, Charles Lorenzoni.

Visitation will be held Friday, January 6, 2017 in the Geib Funeral Center at Dover from 9 to 10:45 AM. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at St. Joseph Church of Dover at 11 am with Father Peter Asantabwana officiating. Burial will follow in Calvary Cemetery at New Philadelphia.

Memorial contributions in Rose’s memory may be made to St. Joseph’s Church of Dover, 613 North Tuscarawas Ave., Dover, Ohio 44622.

