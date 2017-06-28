Rotary Celebrates Anniversary at Boardwalk Dedication

Mary Alice Reporting:

(New Philadelphia, Ohio) Local Rotary Club celebrates 100 years of services in the New Philadelphia community.

Rotary President Travis Alberts says they released a new logo in honor of the anniversary

“We are very proud of that. Also, that the New Philadelphia Rotary Club was the first small town Rotary Club ever recognized by Rotary International. We are very, very proud and all of our members are very proud of that fact.”

The Rotary currently has 44 members with seven members joining so far in 2017. He notes that the Rotary does many things for the community and that some have become an annual program, such as the Salute Freedom Project.

Alberts explains the Tuscora Park Boardwalk dedication kicks-off their anniversary celebrations.

The ceremony is on Wednesday, June 28th at 5pm and following the dedication, WTUZ presents Ryan Michael and the Redneck Romeos at the Park Place Teen Center.

