Routine Bridge Inspection Set for Harrison County

Michaela Madison Reporting:

(Harrison County, Ohio) The Ohio Department of Transportation is gearing up for a bridge inspection this week in Harrison County.

Weather permitting, two bridges will undergo routine annual inspections during daytime hours on Wednesday, June 14th).

An ODOT crew and snooper truck will inspect the U.S. Route 22 Bridge over an old railroad bed at Piedmont and the State Route 151 Bridge over the railroad at Bowerston.

Traffic will be restricted but maintained at all locations during the week.

Officials ask that motorists remember it is state law to move over into the other lane when passing work or emergency crews along the side of the road.

