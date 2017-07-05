Roy Harold Baker – July 4, 2017

Roy Harold Baker, 91, of Dover passed away on Tuesday, July 4, 2017, at the Community Hospice Truman House following a period of declining health.

Roy was born in Dover on March 27, 1926. He was the son of the late Walter and Pearl (Prysi) Baker. He was also preceded in death by his granddaughter, Amy Baker; and three brothers, Robert, Orval and Kenny Baker.

He attended New Philadelphia High School until he was drafted into the United States Army in 1944. He served in the 42nd Rainbow Infantry Division under General Patton.

He was captured during the Battle of the Bulge and held captive for six months in Germany. He was discharged from the United States Army in 1946. He later received

his high school diploma from New Philadelphia High School in 1980.

He worked at Custom Coaters and Dover Tank and Plate as a truck driver for many years. Following retirement, he worked as a guard at Dover Chemical.

He was an active member of St. John’s United Church of Christ in Strasburg, and the Strasburg American Legion. He enjoyed rabbit hunting.

On October 5, 1952, he married Audrey Swonger, who survives. He will also be sadly missed by his children; Timothy (Rhonda) Baker of Piedmont, and Harold (Peggy)

Baker of New Philadelphia; four grandchildren, Brian (Jenny) Baker and Nathan Baker both of Piedmont, Heather Baker of Dover, and Irene (Jamie) Swisher of Alabama;

along with several great- grandchildren.

Friends are invited to call at the Toland-Herzig Funeral Home & Crematory in Dover on Sunday, July 9, 2017, from 1-3pm and from 5-7pm. A celebration of Roy’s life will take

place at the funeral home on Monday, July 10, 2017, at 11:00 am with Pastor Jason Rissler officiating. Burial will follow at Ridgecrest Memory Gardens. The Strasburg

American Legion will conduct military honors. To sign an online guestbook for Roy, visit the obituary link on the funeral home’s website.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to the Community Hospice Truman House, 716 Commercial Ave SW, New Philadelphia, Ohio 44663.

Toland-Herzig Funeral Homes & Crematory

803 North Wooster Avenue

Dover, Ohio 44622

330-343-6132

www.tolandherzig.com