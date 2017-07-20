Russ R. Espenschied – July 18

Russ R. Espenschied, 82, of Mineral City, passed away Tuesday, July 18, 2017.

The son of the late Russell and Catherine (Bassilleti) Espenschied, Russ was born July 10, 1935 at New Philadelphia.

Russ graduated from New Philadelphia High School in 1953 and went on to work for U.S. Ceramic Tile. In 1959 Russ was drafted into the United States Army, and remained enlisted for 2 years during the Korean War. Upon his discharge he worked for Marlite until he was recruited to rejoin the United States Army for 1 year during the Berlin crisis. After his second discharge he worked for Stone Container until his retirement.

Russ enjoyed playing his guitars and singing at church with his grandson, Chance. He also enjoyed time relaxing and cleaning his car. His biggest joy in life was his family; he loved spending time with his children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Russ is survived by his wife, Helen (Collinsworth) Espenschied, whom he married March 13, 1961; two daughters, Bonnie Warner and Tanya (Robert) Weber; two grandchildren, Chance (fiancé Kary) Warner and Scout Weber; three great-grandchildren, Aiden Ball, Amelia Ball, and Nadia Warner as well as a sister, Bonnie (Larry) Grove.

He is preceded in death by his parents.

Visitation will be held Sunday, July 23, 2017 from 1 to 3 PM in the Linn-Hert-Geib Funeral Home & Crematory at New Philadelphia. A service celebrating Russ’ life will take place Monday, July 24, 2017 at 10:30 AM in the funeral home’s chapel with Pastor John Dunn officiating. Burial will follow at New Cumberland Cemetery.

Memorial contributions may be made to Tabor Ridge Community Church, 3398 Tabor Ridge Rd NE, Mineral City, OH 44656.

Those wishing to do so may send the family a personal condolence and light a candle in remembrance of Russ by visiting the funeral home website, www.geibcares.com.