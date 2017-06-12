Sally Ann McGuire – June 7, 2017



Sally Ann McGuire, 71, of Uhrichsville, passed away on Wednesday, June 7, 2017, at Aultman Hospital in Canton. Born August 4, 1945 in Dennison, she was a daughter of the late Donald Samuel “Buss” and Margaret L.(Caples) Kilpatrick.

A 1964 graduate of Dennison High School, Sally was a lifelong Twin City resident who after 43 years of employment was honored with an award for having the most years of service at Trinity Hospital Twin City in Dennison. She loved scrapbooking and quilting, and enjoyed many pastimes with her sister.

On August 30, 1986, Sally married Robert Dean McGuire who preceded her in death on January 29, 2009. In addition to her parents and husband, she was also preceded in death by her grandson, Christopher Downin; brother, Richard Kilpatrick; and stepsons, Tim and Robert McGuire.

Sally’s surviving family includes her daughters, Tina Richardson and Kelly (Mike) Mann; son, Scott (Jennifer) McGuire; stepchildren, Polly (Gregg) Clark, and Michael (Janet), Randy (Susan) and Todd (Mistie) McGuire; grandchildren, Jessica (Josh) Chilson, Cody, Ashlee and Jordon Richardson, Erin Downin, Ariel Mann, Brady, Landon and Hunter McGuire, and Isabel and Jackson Gambs; 4 great-grandchildren; many step-grandchildren; sister, Carol (Romus) Svelnys; and numerous nieces and nephews.

Rev. Mark Unrue will officiate a 2pm service on Sunday, June 11, at the R.K. Lindsey Funeral Home in Dennison. Interment will follow in Newport Cemetery in Uhrichsville. Visitation will be noon to 2pm on Sunday at the funeral home. Memorial contributions may be made to the Tuscarawas County Humane Society.

R.K. Lindsey Funeral Home, Inc.

(740) 922-1970

www.lindseyfh.com