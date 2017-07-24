Sam D. Erb – July 23, 2017

Sam D. Erb 94 of 4745 TR 156 Millersburg died Sunday, July 23, 2017 at his home following a period of declining health.

He was born March 31, 1923 near Charm to the late David M. and Lydia (Miller) Erb. He was a retired farmer and a member of the Old Order Amish Church. He was married on December 12, 1946 to the former Lizzie A. Hershberger who died on April 24, 2016.

He is survived by his children; Paul S. (Elizabeth) Erb of the home, Susie and Lydian Ann Erb both of the home, Ada (Atlee J.) Yoder of Millersburg, and Ella S. Raber of Baltic, 17 grandchildren, 17 great grandchildren, 2 brothers-in-law Andy A. Hershberger of Lakeville and Raymond A. Hershberger of Fredericksburg. In addition to his wife and parents, he is preceded in death by a son-in-law Roy A. Raber, brothers Joe and Albert and a sister Lizzie.

Services will be held on Tuesday, July 25, 2017 at 9:00 AM at the Paul Erb Residence 4743 TR 156 Millersburg with Bishop Roy A. Miller officiating. Burial will be in the Menno Yoder Cemetery in Clark Twp., Holmes County. Friends may call anytime Monday at the Paul Erb Residence. Arrangements are being handled by Smith-Varns Funeral Home in Sugarcreek.

