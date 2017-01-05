Samuel Fisher – December 1, 2016

Samuel Fisher 66 of Baltic and formerly of Beach City died Thursday, December 1, 2016.

He was born August 28, 1950 to the late Glen Barkley and Violet Elizabeth (Lawrence) Fisher. He was a 1968 graduate of Fairless High School and enjoyed fishing.

He is survived by his siblings; Faith “Carol” (Austin) Williams of Caldwell, Glen (Lynn) Fisher of Strasburg, Glenna (Frank) Newsome of Arkansas and Pauline “Ruthanne” (Ben) Yoder of Gnadenhutten. In addition to his parents, he is preceded by his son Samuel Jr. and sister Sharon M. Brandon. Private family services will be held at a later date.

Arrangements are being handled by Smith-Varns Funeral Home at Sugarcreek.

Smith-Varns

330-852-2141

www.smithfuneral.com