Sandra L. Grasselli – August 2, 2017

Sandra L. Grasselli, 72, of New Philadelphia passed away in Aultman Hospital at Canton on Wednesday, August 2, 2017 following a period of declining health.

Born in Dover on February 20, 1945, she was the daughter of the late Ivor and Thelma (Inhurst) Penrod. After completing her formal education at New Philadelphia High School, Sandi married John R. Grasselli on August 18, 1961.

She was the owner and operator of Up 2 Beauty Salon for a number of years prior to working for Elder-Beerman. Sandi also worked for the Tuscarawas County Board of Elections. Most important was the title and work as a wife, mother, and grandmother. She was a devoted and supportive grandmother to Morgan and Adam.

Sandi will be deeply missed by her husband, John; her daughter, Brenda Stilgenbauer; her grandchildren, Morgan and Adam; her sisters, Judy Penrod and Caroline Trachsel, all of New Philadelphia; in addition to numerous in-laws, and nieces and nephews.

Visitation will be held in the Linn-Hert-Geib Funeral Home at New Philadelphia on Sunday August 6, 2017 from 2 to 5 PM, with a Christian Wake Service beginning at 4:45 PM. Father Jimmy Hatfield will celebrate a Mass of Christian Burial in St. Joseph Catholic Church at Dover on Monday August 7, 2017 beginning at 10:30 AM. Burial will follow in East Avenue Cemetery at New Philadelphia.

Friends are invited to the St. Joseph Family Life Center following the committal service where a meal will be shared.

Memorial contributions in Sandi’s memory may be directed to St. Joseph Catholic Church, 613 N. Tuscarawas Ave., Dover, OH 44622.

