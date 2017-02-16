Sarah (Mullet) Troyer – February 13, 2017

Sarah (Mullet) Troyer 91 of Smokey Lane Rd in Sugarcreek passed away peacefully on Monday, February 13, 2017 at 10:15 PM after a brief stay at Sarasota Memorial Hospital.

She was born December 21, 1925 in Tuscarawas County to the late Ervin J. and Mattie (Schlabach) Mullet. She was a homemaker and a member of the Amish Church. She was married on February 6, 1947 to Joni A. Troyer who died September 6, 2004.

She is survived by her 3 daughters Elsie (Glenn) Coblentz of Walnut Creek, Erma (Mose) Miller of Sugarcreek and Kathryn (Leroy) Miller of Forest, OH, 15 grandchildren, 38 great grandchildren, 2 sisters Minerva (Alvin) Troyer of Sugarcreek and Anna (Henry) Troyer of Strasburg, 2 sisters-in-law Mary Ann (Jonas) Mullet and Mattie (Mahlon) Mullet, 2 step sisters Clara Yoder and Sara (Dan) Troyer and step brother Clarence (Barbara) Yoder. In addition to her parents and husband, she is preceded in death by her 2 grandchildren Bryce Erb and Laura Miller, 2 sisters Mary Hershberger and Clara Barkman, 2 brothers Jonas Mullet and Mahlon Mullet and 3 step brothers Henry Yoder, Joas Yoder and Ray Yoder.

Memorial Services will be held on Saturday, February 18, 2017 at 9:30 AM at Maranatha Fellowship Church 941 SR 93 Sugarcreek with Bishop Robert A. Troyer officiating. Burial will be in Yoder Cemetery near Sugarcreek. Friends may call on Friday 1-4 PM and 6-8 PM at the Maranatha Fellowship Church. Arrangements are being handled by Smith-Varns Funeral Home at Sugarcreek.

