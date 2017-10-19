Sarah Saffell – October 17, 2017

Sarah Carmella Saffell, age 98, of Dover, died Tuesday, October 17, 2017, at New Dawn Health Care Center at Dover following a period of declining health.

Born in Dover, Ohio on November 15, 1918, Sarah was a daughter of Italian immigrants, John and Michelena Gatta Brogne. In the 1940’s Sarah worked at the former Log Cabin Restaurant in Downtown Dover. She later spent 30 years with the Timken Company at New Philadelphia in the Shipping Department. Sarah enjoyed life and lived it to the fullest. Her spunky attitude led her on many adventures throughout her lifetime. She enjoyed outings with her Red Hat group, the Ladies VFW Auxiliary, and attending functions at the Tuscarawas County Senior Center. She also loved shopping, picking out new outfits and matching shoes, dancing, and playing bingo.

On January 4, 1957, in Grace Lutheran Church, Sarah married William Saffell. Together the couple shared in 40 years of marriage prior to his death in 1997. Sarah leaves behind four children, Barbara Mason of New Philadelphia, Judy (Neil) Beal of Dover, John (Carole) Parris of New Philadelphia and Sally Taylor of Dover; a sister, Mary Rosetti of Dover, 11 grandchildren, and 22 great-grandchildren. In addition to her parents and husband, William, Sarah was preceded in death by two grandchildren; a son-in-law, Gary Taylor; her first husband, C. Thirmon Parris, and three brothers, Frank, Ralph, and Homer Brogne.

A graveside service led by Fr. Jeff Coning will be held on Friday, October 20, 2017, at 2 PM in the Sharon Moravian Church Cemetery.

Linn-Hert-Geib Funeral Home & Crematory

116 Second Street NE, New Philadelphia, Ohio 44663

Geib Funeral Service

5600 North Wooster Avenue, Dover, Ohio 44622

Geib Pet Crematory

5600 North Wooster Avenue, Dover, Ohio 44622