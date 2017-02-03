Saturday Marks Annual Wings of Hope Fundraiser

Mary Alice Reporting:

More than 80 baskets will be in the silent auction for a fundraiser Saturday.

Committee member Kay Barnett explained that the 7th Annual Winter Gala raises money for Community Hospice. The goal this year is $40,000.

Barnett went on to say the Gala features a live and silent auctions. She says baskets feature jewelry, wine, and more. One major difference this year is many basket were created for the men. Baskets include autographs by Cody Garabrandt, Steelers’ Antonio Brown, and Percy Garner.

The 6:30 p.m. event will be held at the Performing Art Center. Tickets are available at the door for $35.

