Scholarship Available to Underprivileged Students

Michaela Madison Reporting

(New Philadelphia, Ohio) HARCATUS CAO is announcing the Stivison Scholarship Fund.

The scholarship is available for economically disadvantaged students in the 30-county COAD service area interested in going to college, but don’t have access to needed resources.

High school seniors and non-traditional students living in Harrison, Carroll or Tuscarawas County are encouraged to apply.

Applications and required documentation must be postmarked or received by April 1st for the academic year beginning in September, 2017.

They can also be hand delivered at HARCATUS Family Support Center on West High Avenue in New Philadelphia or HARCATUS Tri-County CAO on Fair Avenue in New Philadelphia.

For more information go to www.coadinc.org.