Scholarships Available to Agriculture Students

Michaela Madison Reporting

(Minerva, Ohio) Students pursuing secondary education in agriculture could be awarded financial assistance.

Consumers National Bank recently announced that its 2017 Homer Unkerfer Agriculture Scholarship application is now available.

The scholarship is named after the late Homer Unkefer, a founder and Director Emeritus of Consumers National Bank and a life-long advocate for agriculture in Ohio.

The purpose of the scholarship is to provide monetary assistance to students interested in a career in agriculture.

Applicants must be a high school senior attending a school in or residing in Carroll, Columbiana, Stark, Summit or Wayne County.

Or, a graduate from a high school in any of the previously mentioned counties.

Two awards in the amount of $1,000 each will be given based on an applicant’s experience in agriculture and educational eligibility requirements.

Applications are due by April 15th.

