Armed Officers to Patrol Local School Campuses

Mary Alice Reporting:

Indian Valley is increasing safety at the different schools in the district.

Superintendent Ira Wentworth explains the police departments of Midvale, Tusky, Port Washington, and Gnadenhutten have an outstanding presence, but there needs to be a heightened awareness for school safety.

The District entered into an agreement with the Sheriff’s Department for Tuesdays, Thursdays, and Fridays starting January 19th to the end of the current school year. The contract, approved by Tuscarawas County Commissioners, states the District will pay $17 per hour.

Wentworth says the school board has been considering arming staff members as a further deterrent for unwanted school violence. He comments law enforcement give the idea a high endorsement.

Wentworth says anyone with questions is urged to contact him.

