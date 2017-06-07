School Employees March on the Statehouse

Michaela Madison Reporting

(New Philadelphia, Ohio) Hundreds of active and retired school employees across the state marched in Columbus Wednesday to oppose SB151 and HB242.

Kathy Malone with the Ohio Association of Public School Employees explained the legislation proposes that the School Employees Retirement System be given the power to cut and freeze retiree’s cost of living adjustments.

“OPSE members often gave up wage increases in order to have strong pensions. And now that they are retired after 35 [or] 40 years, to target their cost of living increases is just an unfair move.”

Malone noted members make about $24,000 per year, and the average monthly retirement benefit is $1,184.

“It’s not a lot of money to take home while you’re working and it’s certainly not a lot of money as a retirement benefit. They really can’t afford any freezes or cuts,” said Malone.

Malone suggested issues like this could be avoided if officials invested more in Ohio’s education.

“We drive the buses, we are food service workers, secretaries, libraries, mechanics, and custodians. We do the work that makes our schools run. We need to fully fund education and then a lot of these problems would not be on the horizon today.”

The House Aging and Long-Term Care Committee held its first hearing on HB242 this morning. Members of OAPSE marched from the Sheraton Columbus Hotel to the Statehouse and then to the SERS building where they delivered postcards opposing the legislation.

Copyright WTUZ Radio Inc., 2017