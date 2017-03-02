School Superintendent Against Mandatory SAT and ACT

Michaela Madison Reporting

(Newcomerstown, Ohio) The days of college-bound teenagers hauling themselves out of bed early on a Saturday morning, are over.

This spring marks the first in which Ohio school districts are required to give the ACT or SAT to all high school juniors, regardless of whether they plan to attend college.

Newcomerstown Superintendent, Jeff Staggs, said this is great in that the test is now free to those who want to go to college, but added that it doesn’t make much sense for those who do not.

“I don’t see where it is important to them to take the test if they don’t intend to go to college. It’s another test and our kids don’t need to take just another test.”

He also expressed his concern with the push for instructors to teach to test.

“We just keep taking these state tests. Everyone says ‘well you’re teaching towards a test’ and we need to get away from that. We need to dive deeper into the subjects for our kids so that they become more well-rounded.”

Staggs noted that it is great that the test is now free to students who want to pursue higher education. But, he said the test should be free and voluntary.

The tests will now be given during the school day to all high school juniors, free of charge.

Proponents suggest the move allows students, who may decide eventually that they want to go to college, to take the exams while the information is fresh in their minds.

