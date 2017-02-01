Schools Open Kindergarten Registration

Mary Alice Reporting:

It’s time to sign kids up for kindergarten for the upcoming school year.

New Philadelphia’s enrollment period runs until March 10th for student’s 5-years-old on or before August 1, 2017.

After completing a form online at www.npschools.org, a screening appointment can be schedule March 20th through the 24th at the Quaker Dome.

For more information call Central Registration at 330-363-0600 ext. 4007.

Also, Preschool registration for 2017-2018 is open for Starlight School.

To attend the Integrated Preschool Program a child has to be 3-years-old by August 1st. Applications are being accepted now through February 24th. You can find the application at www.tuscbdd.org or by calling 330-339-3577.

Starlight’s integrated Preschool follows all Stat approved curriculum for ages 3, 4, and 5.

