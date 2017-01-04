Sciarretti Experiences First Official Day

Mary Alice Reporting:

(New Philadelphia, Ohio) The new Tuscarawas County Commissioner officially started Tuesday.

Joe Sciarretti stated going into the position is an adjustment when it comes to learning the process and protocol. He explained that he believes part of his job as Commissioner is to learn more about business community.

“In terms of what there wants and needs are, and also playing a key role, and I’m looking forward to this, bringing in prospects. There’s a strong movement in terms of unifying our efforts, in terms of our commerce and development, and in terms of the economic community.”

Sciarretti added he already has plans to visit many organizations throughout the community.

Copyright WTUZ Radio Inc., 2017