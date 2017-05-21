Search Warrant Leads to Arrest in Newcomerstown

Michaela Madison Reporting

(Newcomerstown, Ohio) A Coshocton man is behind bars after a search warrant was executed at a Newcomerstown motel.

At 8:40 a.m. on Friday, officers with the Newcomerstown Police Department executed a search warrant at the Village Motel on Canal Street.

According police reports, officers seized what is believed to be heroin, drug paraphernalia, scales and a large amount of cash.

42-year-old Matthew Darling was arrested and has been charged with Trafficking in Heroin and Possession of Heroin, both fifth degree felonies.

He was booked into the Tuscarawas County Jail pending a court hearing in Southern District Court in Uhrichsville.

