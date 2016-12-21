Secret Santa Scam

Michaela Madison Reporting

Scammers are taking advantage of those in the holiday spirit.

A woman reported to the New Philadelphia Police Department Tuesday afternoon that she believes she fell victim to a Secret Santa scam.

The woman explained she’d received a phone call from a Timothy White, asking if she’d be interested in participating in the charity.

She later received a check for $2,155.00 and was told to deposit the check and use the money to purchase ‘reload it’ cards.

The victim purchased three $500 cards and one $450 card. She was told to keep the rest of the money for herself.

However; a ‘stop payment’ was issued for the check and the woman was left with a negative bank account balance.

Officials say to always be cautious of potential scams, especially around the holidays.

