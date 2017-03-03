Semi Driver Injured in I-77 Crash

Michaela Madison Reporting

(Newcomerstown, Ohio) A tractor-trailer driver is recovering from minor injuries after crashing the truck on I-77 Thursday afternoon.

Just after 2:00 p.m. the Ohio State Highway Patrol was called to the scene where the semi reported crossed the median about 5 miles south of Stone Creek.

Sgt. Greg McCutcheon said the truck crashed into trees along the side of the highway before coming to a rest.

The driver was taken to the hospital with minor injuries. There’s been no condition update released at this time.

Sgt. McCutcheon added that debris from the crash struck another vehicle, but no injuries were reported from anyone in the car.

Investigators are working to determine what caused the crash however; neither drugs nor alcohol are suspected.

