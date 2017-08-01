Semi Loses Tire, Closes Lane of Highway

Michaela Madison Reporting

(August 1st) Stone Creek, Ohio – A slowdown is reported along Interstate 77 near Stonecreek.

According to the New Philadelphia Post of the

Ohio State Highway Patrol, a semi lost a tire in the area just past the Stonecreek exit along I-77 southbound.

The semi is reportedly stopped in the passing lane of the highway and traffic is being moved over into the right-hand lane.

Dispatch adds that troopers and a tow truck were on scene as of 11:00 a.m. and traffic was expected to get back to normal very soon.

