Semi’s Unbalanced Load Slows Strasburg Traffic

Michaela Madison Reporting

(Strasburg, Ohio) Traffic in the Village of Strasburg is still moving slowly due to a semi with an unbalanced load.

The police department explained the semi’s load of steel shifted and therefore the semi is unable to move out of the roadway.

Traffic is expected to be backed up in the 700 block of North Wooster, and reports indicate that the truck has been removed so traffic should start to move.

Motorists are still being asked to find another way around the area to avoid delays.

Copyright WTUZ Radio Inc., 2017