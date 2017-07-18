Senate Bill Promotes Technical Education

Mary Alice Reporting:

(July, 18th) New Philadelphia, Ohio – A local technical school remains calm over a Senate Bill that supports redesigning the high school experience.

The CTE Excellence and Equity Act proposes to integrate technical education into high schools through federally funded partnerships between schools and employers.

Buckeye Career Center Superintendent Bob Alsept explains if the bill would pass it theoretically could have an impact on BCC but it would be difficult for all the courses to be offered at a high school.

“Some of the courses that utilize expensive equipment or high tech, which is the idea of the career centers in the first place. There will still be a need for career centers, and the facilities and the equipment that we provide.”

Buckeye serves 11 districts throughout seven counties, and Alsept adds that learning experiences taught at technical schools are reaching a greater population now than in previous years.

“I think people are seeing the value of having skills. Maybe it means they’re not going to college right away but if you have skills you can earn a good living, and go to college later when it fits you best. I think career centers are more important than they ever have been in our history.”

The CTE would provide funding through grants to support re-designs of high schools for workplace curriculum and internship opportunities. Another component would provide credit toward a postsecondary degree, which BCC already provides.

