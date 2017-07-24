Senate Considers Price Gouging Act

Mary Alice Reporting:

(July, 24th) Ohio – Senator fights for legislation to hold drug companies liable for price gouging.

Ohio Senator Sherrod Brown explained many Ohioans are struggling to afford the healthcare they need.

“Nearly 28 million Americans reported they personally experienced the spike in the price of prescription medication over the past year.”

The Stop Price Gouging Act would require companies to report drug prices increase and to justify the increase, and would also penalize the company for unjustified price spikes.

He added the Act would also require companies to pay a fine proportional to an unjustified price hike.

“Any revenues collected through the Bill would be invested in future drug research and development at the National Institutes of Health. This is part of a larger effort to bring the costs down.”

In December 2016, Senator Brown wrote to President Donald Trump outlining steps to help Congress reduce prices for Americans.

