Senator Announces Relief for Ohio Dairy Farmers

Michaela Madison Reporting

(August 3rd) Ohio – U.S. Senator Sherrod Brown is announcing changes he says will provide relief to more than 86 percent of Ohio Dairy Farmers.

Brown, of Ohio, explained that the current farm safety net is falling short for Ohio dairy farmers who’ve been hard hit by excess production and tough market conditions.

He says proposed changes to the farm safety net would help farmers recover from tough economic times.

“Prices are not a whole lot better than they used to be and we will have a major improvement to the margin protection program that’s included in this year’s Farm Bill.”

That change is set to reduce premiums for farmers’ first five million pounds of milk, adjusted from the reduced premium cap of four million pounds of milk.

Brown explained this will make MPP more affordable for all farmers and make the safety net work better under current conditions. He added the higher cap will capture more than 86 percent of Ohio’s dairies – who produce under five million pounds per year – and also help out larger dairies who will still receive reduced premiums on their first five million pounds.

“One out of seven jobs in Ohio is food and/or agriculture related. We are, as much as anything, an agriculture state. If rural Ohio and small town Ohio, places like Dover and New Philadelphia, are doing a little better if farmers are doing a little better than those communities do a little better and that’s important for people’s quality of life.”

Brown noted that last week, the Senate Appropriations Committee passed its fiscal year 2018 Agriculture Appropriations Bill, including the updates to the Margin Protection Program.

If passed, the bill would also change the margin calculation from bi-monthly to monthly so it is more responsive to market conditions, waive the administrative fee for underserved farmers including beginning farmers and would lower premiums for dairy farmers to encourage more to participate.

