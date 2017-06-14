Senator Fights for Freedom of the Press

Michaela Madison Reporting

(Washington D.C.) A U.S. Senator from Ohio is fighting for the rights of the press.

Following reports this week that reporters’ access to conduct interviews in Senate hallways would be restricted, Senator Sherrod Brown took to the floor to fight for freedom of the press.

“Our founders enshrined freedom of the press in the Bill of Rights for a reason. You can’t have a functioning Democracy without freedom of the press.”

Brown argued that a journalists’ entire job is to ask tough questions and to challenge powerful interests.

“While in church we comfort the afflicted, journalists afflict the comfortable.”

He noted, supporting a proactive press corps has rarely been more important.

“When you hide from the press you hide from the American people.”

Brown called the restrictions, “outrageous.”

