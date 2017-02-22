Senator Remarks on Obamacare Impacts

Mary Alice Reporting:

A Republican Senator is blaming an increase in part-time positions on the Affordable Care Act.

Ohio Senator Rob Portman explained that families have suffered adverse effects from the costs and lack of choices resulting from Obamacare.

Senator Portman said the Bureau of Labor Statistics reports 5.7 million Americans are stuck with part-time work instead of full-time. He says there are two reasons for the increase in part-time positions, the economy and healthcare.

“Under Obamacare if you work under 30 hour a week you’re not covered by the mandates and new costs. That’s lead to more part-time work. An answer to this in part is to change this healthcare law. To take out some of these requirements and mandates, and make it pro-growth and pro-jobs rather than the current situation.”

Senator Portman added the American people are not able to afford the premiums under Obamacare. He adds small businesses pay the premiums by cutting back on wages, benefits, employees, and not expanding the business or purchasing new equipment.

In Ohio, on average 2017 premiums are 13% higher than 2016.

Copyright WTUZ Radio Inc., 2017