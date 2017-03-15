Senator Shares Farming Concerns

Mary Alice Reporting:

Ohio Democrat voices his concerns for state farms and what impacts the agricultural industry is facing.

In Washington D.C., Senator Sherrod Brown explains one major concern is President Donald Trump’s nominees in terms of their agricultural experience. He says the country is broad and deep when it comes to farming, and he would like to see that diversity reflected in USDA.

He adds before changing policies it’s important to know the many up’s and down’s the industry takes.

“You need to update policy, and so I will learn something new this time about how these safety net programs work. They don’t seem to work as well for dairy, they’ve worked pretty well for grain farmers.”

Senator Brown adds there needs to be a safety net to protect farmers during low yield times, and that another key issue is agriculture pricing.

