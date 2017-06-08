Senator Stresses Need to Rebuild Nation’s Infrastructure

Michaela Madison Reporting

(New Philadelphia, Ohio) A United States Senator from Ohio is expressing support for President Donald Trump’s plan to improve the nation’s infrastructure.

Senator Rob Portman explained he agrees with the President’s principles.

“So, I think there’s potential there. It needs to be done right. We need to be sure that taxpayers aren’t on the hook. But, that in fact, you’re incentivizing investment in the kind of infrastructure that serves the public good.”

Portman said when looking at roads and bridges around the country, about a third are likely in poor condition and a greater focus on infrastructure is needed.

“I’m a strong supporter of the infrastructure proposals that are out there to rebuild some of our crumbling roads and bridges and modernize ports and the Ohio River Lock system needs to be modernized.”

He added the focus is an opportunity for leaders to come together in a bipartisan effort designed to improve the economy, create jobs and deliver results.

President Trump shared more of his plan at an event in Cincinnati on Wednesday.

