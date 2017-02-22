Senator Works to End Surprise Medical Bills

Michaela Madison Reporting:

Imagine that you or your loved one suffered a medical emergency.

Now imagine that shortly after you receive an unexpected medical bill demanding thousands of dollars in payment.

It happens to about one third of Americans and United States Senator Sherrod Brown is trying to stop it.

“Thinking their insurance would cover it and all of sudden they get a bill that’s out of network. If we can get it through Congress and signed by the President it should stop that kind of surprise billing that you just didn’t know what coming.”

This happened to a Tuscarawas Family. A woman’s husband suffered a stroke and was taken to the hospital by life flight.

Then, the family received a bill of more than $40,000 because the service was out of network.

Senator Brown said, “In an emergency situation the insurance company simply can’t charge the out of network fee. It’s bad enough to obviously have to go to the emergency room with a heart attack or a stroke. Then to heap abuse further to get socked with a bill that’s way more than the copay or the deductible that you were expecting.”

Senator Brown added that in a planned visit patients can get informed consent, but in an emergency situation it’s simply not realistic.

He plans to start with educating Congress about the issue before he expects to see passage.

