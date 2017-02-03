Sentencing for Unlawful Sexual Behavior

Mary Alice Reporting:

(New Philadelphia, Ohio) A man has been sentenced for sexual conduct with a minor that occurred in 2015.

Tuscarawas County Assistant Prosecutor Amanda Miller explained that 40-year-old Garbriel Mortier, of Dover, previously plead guilty to the Third Degree Felony Charges, sexual battery and unlawful sexual conduct with a minor.

Mortier was sentenced on Wednesday, February 1st to four years in prison.

Miller added after his release, he will have to register as a sex offender for life.

Copyright WTUZ Radio Inc., 2017