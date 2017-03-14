Settlement Reached with Kinder Morgan

Mary Alice Reporting:
County Commissioners approved a settlement agreement with Kinder Morgan for property along northern Tuscarawas.
Commissioner Chris Abbuhl says the contract is include the county receiving $100 per linear foot, totaling about $18,000.
The Utopia Pipeline will be a 240 mile line that will transport natural gas liquids.
Cost of the pipeline will be over $500 million.
The County’s agreement includes temporary or permanent easements for construction, maintenance, and operation of the pipeline.
Copyright WTUZ Radio Inc., 2017