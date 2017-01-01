Several Injured in Group Fight

Michaela Madison Reporting

Few details are known at this time, but the Tuscarawas County Sheriff’s office is investigating a fight involving several people in Warwick Township.

Reports indicate emergency crews responded to Wainwright Road just after 5:00 Sunday morning to an injured person.

Early reports suggest the man suffered a broken leg. Sheriff’s deputies responded and called for assistance from the Ohio State Highway Patrol.

Several people were then taken to area hospitals just after 6:00 a.m.

The incident remains under investigation.

Copyright WTUZ Radio Inc., 2016