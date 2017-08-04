Severe Thunderstorm Watch Issued

(August 4th) New Philadelphia, Ohio – Tuscarawas County is among 26 counties currently under a Severe Thunderstorm Watch issued by the National Weather Service.

The report notes the watch is in effect until 9:00 Friday night.

Showers and thunderstorms are set to stick around for the rest of the afternoon with some storms producing gusty winds.

The chance of showers and thunderstorms continues into Friday night, mainly before 11:00 p.m. Precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Again, the National Weather Service has issued a Severe Thunderstorm Watch for several counties, including Tuscarawas, Wayne, Coshocton, Guernsey, Harrison, and Stark until 9:00 p.m. Friday.

Also noted, a severe thunderstorm warning is now in effect for Carroll County until 5:00 p.m. Friday.

