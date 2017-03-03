Severe Weather Repair Scam Alert

Mary Alice Reporting:

The Ohio Attorney General warning Ohioans to be aware of home repair scams following severe weather.

Attorney General Mike DeWine says if weather caused downed trees or damaged roofs you need to be cautious of people unexpectedly showing up at your door.

Some con artist will promise to do work, ask for payment upfront, and then leave without doing or finishing the work.

DeWine recommends before doing any business for home improvements there are a few steps you can take to protect yourself.

One step would be to research the business, get a written detailed contract, and understand your cancellation rights. Other safety tips include getting multiple estimates and never making large payments in advance that are half or more of the total cost.

Copyright WTUZ Radio Inc., 2017