Sheriff-Elect is Sworn In

Michaela Madison Reporting

Orvis Campbell is officially the Tuscarawas County Sheriff-Elect.

He was sworn in this week and said he’s ready to get down to business.

“I’m just looking forward to taking the 23 years of experience that I have and working with our staff to try and make some improvements.”

The Sheriff-Elect said he’s eager for the opportunity to bring his 23 years of experience to the job.

However; he was humbly honest when asked about the responsibility he’ll have as sheriff.

“It’s a realization that the weight is heavier. Other office holders told me that I would feel that and I truly did at the swearing in. And hopefully I can rise to the occasion there, I’ve definitely been trained well enough.”

Campbell will swear in his employees at midnight on January 2nd. He says he plans to make a few changes including promotion within the department.

Campbell will replace Sheriff Walt Wilson who is retiring.

