Sheriff Walt Wilson Retires

Michaela Madison Reporting

(New Philadelphia, Ohio) After a 37-year career, Tuscarawas County Sheriff, Walt Wilson is officially in retirement.

Sheriff Wilson began his career in public safety back in 1975 as a dispatcher. He worked his way up the ranks, serving in positions such as road deputy and detective.

Per the Sheriff’s website: “Serving in these various capacities gave him valuable insight regarding the numerous functions of the Sheriff’s Office.”

Wilson is finishing his fourth term as Sheriff.

Throughout his career, Sheriff Wilson witnessed some of Tuscarawas County’s highest profile cases including the 1989 Dillion serial murder case.

Following his work as a detective on that case, Wilson was honored in 1993 as Ohio Peace Officer of the Year by the Prosecuting Attorneys’ Association.

More recently, Sheriff Wilson was involved in the 2015 investigation into the murder of a Strasburg elderly couple, Doyle and Lillian Chumney.

Robert Clark formerly of Dennison and Jeffery Steward of Barnhill were convicted of the crime.

Wilson has been a resident of Tuscarawas County for nearly 50 years.

In his retirement, he will enjoy spending more time with his wife, Linda, three sons; Jon, Brent and Seth, grandsons; Kendrick and Easton and granddaughter; Mackenzie.

Copyright WTUZ Radio Inc., 2016