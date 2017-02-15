Sheriff’s Office Asks Residents to Update House Numbers

Michaela Madison Reporting

(Wayne County, Ohio) The Wayne County Sheriff’s Office is sending a message to residents.

Sheriff’s Captain, Doug Hunter took to Facebook this week to ask residents to take a few steps to help deputies locate their home during an emergency.

He asked that residents take a look at their homes from the road to see if their address can be easily seen.

“Seconds count and whether it’s law enforcement, EMS, fire, it’s very very helpful if we can actually find the address that we’re looking for.”

Hunter encouraged homeowners to use the green reflective signs available at many fire departments.

He says the signs make it easy for emergency responders to find your house number. Hunter adds that house numbers should be at least three inches tall on your mailbox in a contrasting color.