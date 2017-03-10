Sheriff’s Office Investigates Inmate Death

Michaela Madison Reporting

(New Philadelphia, Ohio) An investigation is underway after it appears a Tuscarawas County Jail inmate took his own life.

Sheriff Orvis Campbell explained that a corrections officer found the body of the 32-year-old inmate around 1:30 a.m. Thursday morning.

“This check took place exactly 47 minutes after the one before it where the inmate was fine and asleep in his cot.”

Sheriff Campbell said however; sometime between checks the inmate used a sheet to hang himself.

He explained it looks as though the inmate removed the caulking around a metal crossbar in the window of his cell and tied the other end of the sheet to it.

The Uhrichsville area man had been in the jail since February on domestic violence charges.

The office has sent all data collected to the state corrections board, where the investigation will continue. This is the second suicide at the jail since it opened in 1992.

