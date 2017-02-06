Sheriff’s Office Participates in Crisis Intervention Training

Michaela Madison Reporting

(New Philadelphia, Ohio) Tuscarawas County Sheriff’s Office officials are working to educate themselves on how to better communicate with those in crisis.

Sheriff Orvis Campbell announced the second annual 40 hour crisis intervention training, which begins on Monday, February 6.

He explained that participants are taught about mental illness, they are given an opportunity to view it through simulation scenarios and more.

The program is designed to teach law enforcement about mental illness in an effort to help them identify it sooner and better respond to those in crisis.

The week-long training will focus on a variety of areas including substance abuse, the elderly, personality disorders and more.

