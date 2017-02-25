Sheriff’s Office Promotes ALICE Protocol

Michaela Madison Reporting:
The Tuscarawas County Sheriff’s Office promotes the use of the ALICE method.
The office took to Facebook to recognize a training demonstration given by Deputy Adam Fisher.
Fisher spoke to about 35 employees of the Tuscarawas County Board of Developmental Disabilities about what to do should a violent situation arise in the workplace.
One topic discussed including the ALICE protocol, which according to the post, is designed to empower individuals to make choices based on real-time information in an emergency situation to increase safety and reduce casualties.
ALICE stands for: Alert – Lockdown – Inform – Counter – Evacuate.
In the post, Sheriff Orvis Campbell notes that the office is committed to making Tuscarawas County as safe as possible.
