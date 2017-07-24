Six Charged in Drug Raid

Mary Alice Reporting:

(July, 24th) Coshocton, Ohio – Within a two day period, the Coshocton Sheriff’s Office took 17 people into custody related to a drug raid, and six have been formally charged.

Sheriff Lt. Dean Hettinger explains the search warrant was executed on July 19th in the 200 block of N. 3rd Street. A large amount of drugs, drug related items, and cash were seized, and initially, nine adults were taken into custody but six were released.

“On July 20th, the next day, eight more adults, four males and four females, were taken into custody as a result of this continuing investigation.”

Charged with trafficking in heroin are 55-year-old Maurice Bell and 38-year-old Roy Williams, both from the Coshocton area, and 28-year-old Malcolm Hunter, from the Columbus area.

Charged with tampering with evidence are 26-year-old Dominique Eison, 30-year-old Bo Mercer, and 30-year-old Tessa Ayers, all from the Coshocton area.

Assisting Coshocton Sheriff Detectives were SRT members and the prosecutor’s office.

(Booking photos of Ayers (top left), Eison, Bell, Hunter (bottom left), Williams, and Mercer)

