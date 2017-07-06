Six Suspects Enter Pleas in Coshocton Murder

Michaela Madison Reporting

(Coshocton, Ohio) Six people charged in the death of a Coshocton man enter pleas of not guilty.

Coshocton County Prosecutor Jason Givens confirmed that on Wednesday 31-year-old Jordan Green of Newcomerstown appeared for an arraignment hearing on charges of aggravated murder in the death of 26-year-old Michael Hamm.

Green faces a maximum sentence of life in prison if convicted.

He noted Michael Mencer, Anthony Estvanko, Richard L. Westhafer, Skiylar E. Johnson, Aerial J. Westhafer and Paul Wilcox III are facing a variety of charges related to tampering with evidence.

“And it’s the state’s theory in these cases is all where someone is knowingly either destroying, hiding or concealing an object in an attempt to keep it from being found by law enforcement officers.”

Everyone except for Mencer entered a plea of not guilty. Mencer had yet to receive a copy of his indictment and did not appear.

Copyright WTUZ Radio Inc., 2017